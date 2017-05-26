Govt allocates Rs 272.703 million for NH&LH Division

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Government has allocated an amount of Rs 272.703 million for various new and ongoing schemes of National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the budgetary document, an amount of Rs 210.000 million has been allocated for 12 new schemes, where as an amount of Rs 62.703 million earmarked for two ongoing projects of the division.

Among new schemes, an amount of Rs 30 million has been allocated for installation and operation of Municipal Waste Water Treatment Plant at Peripheral Area of Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi.

For construction of regional offices of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) at Dadu, FATA, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar and Quetta, an amount of Rs 20.000 million each has been allocated while Rs 20 million has been allocated for upgradation of National Library of Pakistan.

An amount of Rs 10 million each has been allocated for Digitalization of Rare Books and Manuscripts Collection, Establishment of Pakistan Park at Southern Peripheral Area of Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, Preservation, Restoration and Presentation of Rawat Fort and recording of First Digital Urdu Sound Dictionary, Urdu Dictionary Board, Karachi.