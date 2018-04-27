Govt allocates adequate funds for Prime Minister’s Youth Programme

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):The government has allocated adequate funds for six schemes of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2018-19.

According to details, Rs 3.700 billion is earmarked for Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, Rs 3.500 billion for Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme, Rs 12.170 billion for Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme, Rs 1.116 billion for Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Rs 5.287 billion for Prime Minister’s Programme for Provision of Laptops and Rs 3.700 billion for Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas.

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is a flagship intervention of the federal government for youth empowerment. The programme is successfully implemented all over the country through selected financial institutions, recognized training institutes, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.