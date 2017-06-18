Governor assures help to restore glory, legacy of Lyari

KARACHI, Jun. 18 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on

Sunday committed to restore the lost glory and legacy of Lyari and

appreciated role played by PPP government for the cause.

Talking to the residents of Karachi’s oldest neighborhood during

an iftar and dinner party hosted in his honor by Secretary General,

PML (N), Karachi – South, Raja Said Ansari Sunday evening he said

contribution made by foot ball players, cyclists and wrestlers from

Lyari can never be ignored.

“How can we forget the laurels they had clinched for us and the

country,” he said emphasizing that culture and history of the area

people can also not be ignored.

Regretting that situation for sportsmen of the area, as other

inhabitants of Lyari, turned grim due to lawlessness, he said federal

and provincial governments, Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and law enforcing

agencies are playing their role to not only restore peace but also

sustain it on permanent basis.

“It is in this process that concerted efforts are being made to

tap the natural talent of the area youth with particular focus to

ensure their participation in national and regional foot ball,

wrestling and cycling tournaments,” said the Governor of Sindh.

He assured the residents that the government is trying to arrange

training for them and services of reputable coach are being arranged

for the purpose.

“Equal attention is also being paid to procure jobs for budding

as well as established sportsmen from the area in different government

departments semi-government institutions,” he said.

Raja Said Ansari said the iftar and dinner party held Sunday

evening was exactly at the site that only a few months ago was

controlled by terrorists and criminal elements.

“Vast majority of people, including those from Karachi itself,

could not dare to be here, ” he said.

The PML (N) activist appreciated Sindh Governor for distributing

lap-tops among the youth belonging to Lyari as a gesture to restore

their confidence.

The event among others was also attended by President, PML (N),

Sindh, Sarfaraz Jatoi besides other office bearers including Khaildas

Kohistani,Chaudhry Sohail, Munir Ahmed, Abid Brohi, Aslam Bhutta,

Mir Mushtaq,Nasir Karim, Mian Muhammad Rashid and others.