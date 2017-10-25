Governments’ term completion important to address public issues: PM

SKARDU, Oct 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said completion of term by the democratic governments was important to effectively address the problems of the people.

Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating the Gilgit Baltistan University, the Prime Minister said the PML-N government was committed to serving the masses and had several development projects to its credit that proved that “it did not believe in making hollow promises”.

The Prime Minister said the PML-N government was the only government which completed every single project it launched in the interest of common man.

He said false pledges made by others for attracting mere votes did not make place in the hearts of people, however the PML-N always gave priority to prosperity of people by bringing improvement to their areas.

Prime Minister Abbasi said his government was committed to bring about a revolutionary change in the lives of people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He mentioned that he was in particular advised by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to complete all the earlier launched development projects of GB.

He said unlike the previous governments, the PML-N government had increased funds for Gilgit Baltistan and mentioned the projects of roads networks, health and education schemes that aimed at providing best possible services to people at their door steps.

Abbasi said the educated youth of GB would play a leading role in taking the region forward, adding that he was particularly pleased to inaugurate the Gilgit Baltistan University and also visiting the Skardu Cadet College.

He said the issues of taxation for Gilgit Baltistan would be resolved.

He said the lingering issue of timber had been resolved and hoped that it would be the last amnesty scheme. He urged the people to plant more trees and said Pakistan was facing serious climate issues and needed more tree plantation.

The Prime Minister who earlier attended the budget meeting of the Gilgit Baltistan said his government was committed to uplift of GB as one of the most remotest and beautiful areas of the country and was diverting big resources for the purpose.

He said work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was going on at a fast pace and said it would usher in an era of progress and development that would transform the entire region.

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said the Gilgit Baltistan region had witnessed a great change during the past four years, for which the credit goes to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the uplift of area.

He said with completion of the Gilgit-Chitral road, the region would get multiple connections and the dream of linking Gwadar to Gilgit was now a reality.

Dr Arshad Ali Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) briefed the Prime Minister about the establishment of the Gilgit Baltistan University for which 1,500 kanal has already been donated by the GB government. Set up at a cost of Rs 1769.845 million, the university would cater to needs of around 2,000 students.

The university would have separate male and female hostels for 200 students each, laboratories and academic blocks.

He said the government had allocated Rs 107 billion more for the Higher Education across the country. He said the government had spent Rs 1773.22 million from 2002-2018 in Gilgit Baltistan for eight projects and the allocation during the PML-N government were the highest.

He said two out of 10 districts in Gilgit Baltistan would host universities, while sub-campuses would be set up at Ghizer, Chillas and Hunza.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Gilgit Baltistan University by unveiling the plaque. The university was earlier the campus of Karakorum University which has been converted to Gilgit Baltistan University.

The event was attended by the GB Governor Mir Ghazanfar, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman, the Council members, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir and DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major Gen Muhammad Afzal.