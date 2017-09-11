Governing Council supervising compilation process to ensure census credibility: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): In order to ensure credibility of the 6th Population and Housing Census, a high-powered Governing Council has been supervising compilation of the census data, Chief Census Commissioner, Asif Bajwa said on Monday.

“Qualified and professional demographers are the members of the governing council team,” Bajwa said while addressing a press conference along with top officials of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here.

He said that the provinces were requested to send their teams for inspection of data compilation process and so far technical teams of three provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh visited PBS while team from Balochistan has not arrived so far.

He said that the Punjab Technical Team has also paid second visit to the Bureau and expressed satisfaction over the process.

Bajwa said even during the field work, five international teams visited different areas and had expressed satisfaction over the process of data collection by the census staff.

He said three provinces including Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkha have no reservations on the census process while Sindh has some objections which would be removed.

He said that there might be some variation between

provisional and final figures of census, which was a routine

matter.

He said that even in 1998, a variation of 1.5 percent was

witnessed between provisional and final figures, which was

according to international standards.

The Chief Census Commissioner once again clarified that

declaration of urban or rural areas was done by the provincial

authorities and PBS followed the boundaries as notified by the

provincial governments.

He said that Local Government Department and Director Military

Lands were authorized departments to declare what areas were urban

and what rural.

In case of Lahore, he said that all Lahore district was

notified as urban in 2015 and even two union councils of Qasoor

were included in it, hence the population was recorded at

11,100,000.

In case of Karachi, he said that just 7 Mozas were included

in urban areas and the boundaries drawn in 1998 were still valid

for the city.

The Chief Census Commissioner also clarified that Afghan

refugees were living in refugee camps during 1998 census while

after 2005 they were provided Proof of Residence (PoR) Cards

and were allowed to live in villages and can travel anywhere in

Pakistan, which resulted in upward trends in population.

He said that all the field operations were conducted by the

employees of provincial governments and after collection of data

they dispatched the same to PBS which is responsible to compile

it.

He said that for using the provisional population data for

upcoming elections was possible only after the change in the

Constitution. The matter was referred to Inter-Provincial

Coordination Committee (IPCC) which would send its recommendations

to Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Bajwa said that compared to 2.38 percent disabled population

registered in the census of 1998, there were just one million

disabled registered during Census 2017.