MIRPUR, Jan 13 (APP): General Head Quarter (GHQ)
has recommended the book `Israr-e-Fitrat’,inked by renowned author
Ijaz Salim.
`Israr-e-Fitrat’, a marvelous piece of anthology, reflects
the formation of human character and the basic philosophy and
principles of co-existences based on teachings of the Holy Quran.
“Israr-e-Fitrat” is the book which depicts the formation of
best human character and its point of climax.
It is the second marvelous peace of high intellect of
the author Ijaz Salim, the next to his book ‘Tameer-e-Millat’, which
consists on social phnology.
GHQ recommends book `Israr-e-Fitrat' for army central library
