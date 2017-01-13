GHQ recommends book `Israr-e-Fitrat’ for army central library

MIRPUR, Jan 13 (APP): General Head Quarter (GHQ)

has recommended the book `Israr-e-Fitrat’,inked by renowned author

Ijaz Salim.

`Israr-e-Fitrat’, a marvelous piece of anthology, reflects

the formation of human character and the basic philosophy and

principles of co-existences based on teachings of the Holy Quran.

“Israr-e-Fitrat” is the book which depicts the formation of

best human character and its point of climax.

It is the second marvelous peace of high intellect of

the author Ijaz Salim, the next to his book ‘Tameer-e-Millat’, which

consists on social phnology.