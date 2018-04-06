General Electric Company delegation meets CM

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):A delegation of General Electric Company called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Friday.

The delegation was led by CEO gas power system Muhammad Ali while Chief Technology Officer Andrew John Lammas attended the meeting from the USA through Skype.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that efforts to overcome the energy crisis were bearing fruit and all possible resources were being utilized to achieve the target of electricity generation.

He said that a worth-following example had been set by saving billions of rupees in installation of power plants and a high standard of transparency had been introduced as well.

“Our government has worked hard for early completion of energy projects and gas-based projects are proving fruitful in elimination of load-shedding,” he added.

Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Chaudhry Arif Saeed, CEO NPPMC Rashid Mehmood, ACS (Energy), Secretary Energy and other officials were present on the occasion.