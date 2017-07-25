GB assembly passes resolution expressing confidence in PM

GILGIT, Jul 25 (APP): The provincial assembly of Gilgit Baltistan on

Tuesday passed a resolution by majority vote expressing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the wake of recent situation emerged in Panama case.

The resolution was presented by Advocate Organzaib and Barkat Jamal, the parliamentary leader of PML-N in the assembly. The only PTI MPA in the assembly also raised his hand in favour of the resolution, however, PPP and Islamic Tehrik opposed it.

The resolution said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by presenting

himself and family for accountability has set a new example and his act will be written in history of the country with golden words.

It said that PM Nawaz Sharif respected the judiciary and his action

would remove chances of corruption while putting the country on path of democracy.

The assembly session was chaired by Speaker Muhammad Fida Nashad, while Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman also attended the session.