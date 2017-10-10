Fresh office-bearers of Punjab Baseball Association elected

LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP):Syed Sheharyar Ali, son of Syed Shahid

Ali, IOC Member in Pakistan, and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah were elected

as president and secretary of the Punjab Baseball Association (PBBA) at

the General Council meeting of the body, here on Thuesday.

The elective General Council meeting of the PBBA was held

under the chairmanship of Syed Khawar Shah. The affiliated units

of the Punjab Baseball Association and representatives of the Punjab Olympic Association and Sports Board Punjab attended the meeting.

The House unanimously elected Syed Sheharyar Ali as president,

Farooq Aziz as senior vice president, Murad Akbar, Jamil Kamran,

Nasim Khan Niazi and Bilal Mustafa as vice presidents, Syed Fakhar

Ali Shah as secretary general, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed as treasurer,

Hussain Bharwana, Shafqat Niazi, Adeela Akbar and Syed Aqib Sherazi

as associate secretaries and Mussadiq Hanif, Zafar Hussain and

Sanoobar Gul as executive members of the association.

After the elections, newly-elected President Syed Sheharyar Ali

thanked all members. He said that all stake-holders should work

together for promotion of baseball in Punjab and called for launching collective efforts for discovering new talent.