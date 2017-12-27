Freedom of Kashmir inevitable: Masood Khan

MIRPUR (AJK), Dec 27 (APP)::President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said the world must take note of the grave human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and halt the blatant abuse of international humanitarian laws by the Indian occupation forces.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Member Legislative Assembly, Abdur Rasheed Turabi who called on him.

Abdur Rasheed Turabi informed the president about his recent interaction with the local community, chairman of OIC Contact Group Parliamentary Committees of Turkey, Italy and various other European countries.

Masood Khan said we needed to leverage the strength of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in order to effectively engage with the local populace and parliamentarians of their adopted countries.

“We can accentuate the Kashmir issue on a global level only by creating awareness among the international community”, he said.

He said India was committing war crimes in Indian occupied Kashmir and our brothers and sisters were being targeted for their unarmed struggle towards attaining their right to self-determination.

He said those atrocities would not be able to crush our freedom efforts and this movement would continue till Kashmiris were free from Indian occupation.

In another meeting, a delegation of Pak-EU Foundation led by Pervaiz Iqbal Losar also called on the president.

The delegation discussed various activities of the diaspora community in raising the profile of the Kashmir issue, especially among the people of European countries and their parliaments.

on the occasion, Masood appreciated the resolute and determined efforts by the Pak-EU Foundation in creating awareness among the international community.