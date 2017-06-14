Formations asked to stay vigilant against all types of threats

RAWALPINDI June 14 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday was given detailed briefing

on situation along Pakistan-Afghan border, ongoing and future

operations, progress on development works and return of

temporary displaced persons (TDPs) during his visit to Peshawar Corps.

The COAS appreciated improved security situation and

measures for better border management including fencing, a press

release of Inter Services Public Relations here said.

He expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness of

the formations and asked them to stay vigilant against all types of

threats.

“We consider Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbor and

terrorists are our common enemy. The threat thus requires a trust

based coordinated response rather than blame game or unwarranted

skirmishes,” he said.

The COAS said that unilateral actions like drone strike

etc are counterproductive and against spirit of ongoing cooperation

and intelligence sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan.

Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measure if actionable

intelligence is shared.

He said, “Our focus now is to transform our operational

achievements in FATA into enduring peace and stability for which

early mainstreaming of FATA through reforms is essential and

Pakistan Army fully supports all efforts towards that end.”

The COAS said that country’s brave tribal brothers,

through their support, cooperation and resolve, have enabled its

security forces to succeed during the operations and now it is time

for them to live a fearless and quality social life as citizens of

Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to

consolidate gains achieved thus far and stated that Army stands with

all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its

progress and prosperity.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was

received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad

Butt.