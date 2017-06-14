Formations asked to stay vigilant against all types of threats

RAWALPINDI June 14 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS)
General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday was given detailed briefing
on situation along Pakistan-Afghan border, ongoing and future
operations, progress on development works and return of
temporary displaced persons (TDPs) during his visit to Peshawar Corps.
The COAS appreciated improved security situation and
measures for better border management including fencing, a press
release of Inter Services Public Relations here said.
He expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness of
the formations and asked them to stay vigilant against all types of
threats.
“We consider Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbor and
terrorists are our common enemy. The threat thus requires a trust
based coordinated response rather than blame game or unwarranted
skirmishes,” he said.
The COAS said that unilateral actions like drone strike
etc are counterproductive and against spirit of ongoing cooperation
and intelligence sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan.
Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measure if actionable
intelligence is shared.
He said, “Our focus now is to transform our operational
achievements in FATA into enduring peace and stability for which
early mainstreaming of FATA through reforms is essential and
Pakistan Army fully supports all efforts towards that end.”
The COAS said that country’s brave tribal brothers,
through their support, cooperation and resolve, have enabled its
security forces to succeed during the operations and now it is time
for them to live a fearless and quality social life as citizens of
Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to
consolidate gains achieved thus far and stated that Army stands with
all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its
progress and prosperity.
Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was
received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad
Butt.
