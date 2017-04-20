Foolproof security arrangements made as verdict on Panama case announced

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Capital Territory Police and

Islamabad District Administration made elaborate security

arrangements both inside and outside Supreme Court (SC) to ensure

maximum safety as Panama case verdict was announced here on

Thursday.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan had directed Inspector General of Police Islamabad and

Chief Commissioner to make fool-proof security arrangements during

the course of verdict and in this regard asked them to approach Registrar

Supreme Court.

As per arrangements, only those persons were allowed inside

Supreme Court premises who were given valid entry passes.

Local administration was directed not to allow any kind of

political gathering or activity near Apex court’s building. Rangers

were also assisting police for ensuring security.

He said that more than 500 personnel of Police,

Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were deployed inside the

court whereas additional force was deployed outside.

Strict monitoring was conducted at all points of entry into

Red zone, where at least 1,500 security personnel were deployed for

added security.

Special passes were given to at least 15 members of each

political party for entry in the court. Political activists, however

were not permitted to enter Supreme Court premises.