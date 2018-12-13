Folk singer Mansoor Malangi remembered

MULTAN, Dec 13 (APP):The well-known Punjabi, Seraiki and Urdu singer Mansoor Ali Malangi was paid rich tributes by artistes and literary figures on occasion of his 4th death anniversary here at Multan Arts Council.

The event titled as “Hik Phul Motiay da maar kay Jagaa” got

immense appreciation from a large audience late last night.The students of

Mansoor Malangi,including Shehzada Asif,Shahid Mansoor Malangi,

Zubair Hassan Phapla,Ali Raza and others presented popular songs

and paid rich tributes to Mansoor Ali Malangi.They also shared their experiences and recalled various memories associated with the iconic folk singer.

Ustad Sagheer Ahmed, while addressing the ceremony said that Mansoor Ali Malangis’ music was a blend of folk and classical which was greatly admired in south Punjab.

Director Multan Arts Council,Sajjad Jahanian highlighted that

Malangi got initial training from his father who was a trained vocalist as well as accomplished sarangi player. Mansoor was fond of singing since childhood. He used to sing Noor Jehan’s songs at school and among friends.

Mansoor’s passion for Punjabi songs took him to Lahore where he

stayed for sometime and got training from Baba Chishti, a music

composer par excellence. He rendered his first song at Radio

Pakistan in 1965. He got fame in 1970s after his first live performance at City College, Shorkot where he sung “Ik Phul Motiye Da Maar Kei Jagaa”.This song became a great hit all over the country.

His popularity reached foreign countries as well.Like Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi his songs were played in all sort of public transports.

Deputy Controller Radio Multan,Asif Khan Khetran, actors Qaswar Haideri and Rizwan Shehzad and others also addressed the gathering.