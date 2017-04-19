FMC squash premier leagues enters in its third day

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP): FMC squash premier league entered in its third day and dozens of matches were played between the respective teams here on Wednesday at PSA international complex.

All the teams had easy sailing into the next round and no upset was seen.

Talking to APP, Secretary Punjab Squash Association, Shiraz Saleem who is the organizing secretary of the event said that the league is a step forward to revive the game at early level.

He said he was impressed to see the talent of young players taking part in the event.

“We will short list the outstanding players of the league to from them for future needs”, he added.

Following are the results of team matches , GNC Nicks beat Diamond

Paints Lions 4-3, Women Category: Riffat Khan (GNC Nicks) beat Saima Shaukat (Diamond Paints Lions) score 11/6,9/11,6/11,11/9,11/5 (34 minutes).Men Senior Category: Israr Ahmad (Diamond Paints Lions) beat Ali Bukhari (GNC Nicks) score 11/8,15/13,16/14 (45 minutes).Under-19 Boys Category: Abdul Qadir (Diamond Paints Lions) beat M.Usman (GNC Nicks) score 11/5,14/12,11/6 (23 minutes).Under-17 Boys Category: Zohair Shahid (Diamond Paints Lions) beat Abdul Ghani (GNC Nicks) score 11/5,11/4,14/12 (17 minutes).Under5 Boys Category: Huzaifa Shahid (GNC Nicks) beat Mustafa Asghar (Diamond Paints Lions) score 12/10,11/9,11/6 (18 minutes).Under-13 Boys Category: Afnan Mudassar (GNC Nicks) beat Azlan Kh awar (Diamond Paints Lions) score 9/11,7/11,11/8,11/2,11/7 (34 minutes). Under-11 Boys Category: Talha Bin Zubair (GNC Nicks) beat Zuraiz Naeem (Diamond Paints Lions) score 6/11,5/11,11/9,11/7,11/7 (32 minutes).

Servis Stars beat Matrix Tigers 5-2 , Women Category: Sammar Anjum

(Matrix Tigers) beat Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (Servis Stars) score 11/6,11/7,11/8 (18 minutes).Men Senior Category: Kashif Asif (Matrix Tigers) beat M.Farhan (Servis Stars) score 11/4,11/4 retired hurt.Under-19 Boys Category: Shehzad Khan (Servis Stars) beat Abdul Mughni (Matrix Tigers) score 11/8,11/7,11/4 (17 minutes). Under-17 Boys Category: Muhammad Ahsan (Servis Stars) beat Moaz Khan (Matrix Tigers) score 11/4,11/133,11/2,10/12,11/9 (40 minutes).Under-15 Boys Category:Ashab Irfan (Servis Stars) beat Usman Nadeem (Matrix Tigers) score 11/7,7/11,11/4,11/6 (19 minutes). Under-13 Boys Category: Mir Fayyaz (Servis Stars) beat Ahad Shaukat (Matrix Tigers) score 11/6,11/7,11/6 (16 minutes). Under-11 Boys Category:Anus Bukhari (Servis Stars) beat M.Ahmad (Matrix Tigers) score 11/6,11/7,11/3 (16 minutes).

FMC Strickers beat Treet Falcons 5-2 , Women Category: Tehrima Iqbal

(FMC Strickers) beat Aiman Shahbaz (Treet Falcons) score 12/10,11/9,11/9 (30 minutes).Men Senior Category: Asim Khan (FMC Strickers) beat Sheikh Saqib (Treet Falcons) score 13/11,10/12,11/5,11/7 (50 minutes). Under-19 Boys Category: Uzair Rasheed (FMC Strickers) beat Usmar Hassan (Treet Falcons) score 11/8,11/5,11/7 (18 minutes).Under-17 Boys Category: Ibtisam Riaz (Treet Falcons) beat Malik Moiz (FMC Strickers) score 11/8,11/4,11/3 (17 minutes). Under-15 Boys Category: Usman Allaudin (FMC Strickers) beat Tayyab Rauf (Treet Falcons) score 11/7,3/11,3/11,11/8,12/10 (33 minutes).Under-13 Boys Category: Khaqan Malik (Treet Falcons) beat Kaleem ullah (FMC Strickers) score 11/4,11/8,11/8 (15 minute). Under-11 Boys Category: .Abdullah Nadeem (FMC Strickers) beat Hamza Shaukat (Treet Falcons) score /9,11/7,11/5,11/7 (23 minutes).