FM Khawaja Asif condemns killing of innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed deep anguish at the gross violations of human rights in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir which continue unabated.

He said that the intensified cordon and search operations by the occupying forces are violative, both of the Kashmiris’ dignity as well as the sanctity of their families, said a press release issued here from FO.

The objective of such operations is not to apprehend individuals for any due process of law, but primarily butcher them. These operations are also designed to inflict collective punishment on the innocent and the defenceless, engaged in an epic struggle to bring an end to illegal occupation. The number of martyrs continues to mount with each passing day.

India continues with its malicious attempts to mislead the world community by seeking to portray the popular and indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people as “terrorism.” No attempt to externalize the dispute will change reality. India’s continued illegal occupation and its brutalization of the Kashmiri people through unbridled use of force remains solely responsible for the tragic situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Foreign Minister condemned in the strongest possible terms the repeated arrests and incarceration of the top Kashmiri leaders, who have remained in the vanguard of the Jammu &Kashmiri struggle for the realization of the legitimate right to self-determination. The environment of fear and intimidation created by the occupying forces has not been able to break the will of these valiant people. These tactics shall not succeed.

He stressed that Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Jammu & Kashmir with its strong moral, political and diplomatic support.

We will continue to steadfastly stand by them until the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.