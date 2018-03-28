First Wazir Gul National Junior Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP):The first edition of the Wazir Gul National Junior Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Frontier Constabulary Liaqat Ali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 110 players are taking part in Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, sponsor of the tournament, Executive Member and former international squash player and coach Wazir Gul, Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Liaqat Ali Khan lauded Qamar Zaman for his dedicated efforts in involving the youth in different age group categories.

He termed that competitive exposure very vital for the upcoming players.

He said there is no dearth of talent of squash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the best things is to providing much needed international exposure to the players.

“If the junior and most important for those female associated with this game could get international exposure they could shine their game in a more appropriate manners,” Liaqat Ali Khan.

He said Pakistan dominated the world of squash and now advised the players to continue their hard work so that they could come up at national and international levels.

Earlier, in the qualifying round of the Under-15

categories Muhammad Hamza, Nouman Khan, Talha Iqbal, Huzaifa Zahid moved to the

main round after recording victories against their respective rivals.

Hamza of PAF defeated Hasnain Ali of Punjab by 11-5, 11-3 and 11-2, Nouman of

KP beat Hamza Zahid by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-5 and 11-8. In the third

match Talha Iqbal of KP beat Mir Fayyaz of Punjab by 11-9, 11-5 and 11-6 while

Huzaifa Zahid of KP beat Bilal Ahmad by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-5.

In the Under-17 category Ali Sher of PAF beat Zargham

Khan of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-5 and 11-3, Hammad Khan of Punjab

beat Waqar Naeem of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-6, Ubaid

Ullah of Sindh beat Abdul Wajid of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-5

and Atif Malik of Punjab beat Arbab Mehran of KP by 3-1, the score was 11-6,

4-11, 11-9 and 11-8.

In the Under-19 category Shahzab of KP beat Muhammad

Qasim Noorqni by 11-9, 11-8, 12-10, Salman Shah of KP beat Danish by 3-0, the

score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6, Muhammad Usman of Punjab beat Alamgir Khan by

3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-9 and 11-9, Muhammad Essa of Punjab beat Anis Ur

Rehman by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9.

The main round will be kicking from March 29 with four

players each have qualified for the main round of their respective age

categories Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19.

At the end, former World Champion Qamar Zaman appreciated

Wazir Gul for sponsoring the event and expressed the hope that more such age

groups tournaments would be organized in future as well. He said KP Squash

Association has the honor of winning the President Pakistan Squash Federation

trophy from the last three years consecutively due to holding most tournaments

and hopefully in the year 2018 would also win the same.