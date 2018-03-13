First-ever National Film, Culture Policy widely welcomed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):First-ever National Film and Culture policy was widely welcomed by the leading artists, film producers, cultural and literary personalities.

Former Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Former Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, prominent singers Multanikar, Ahmed Ali Khan, legend Actors Qavi Khan, Mustafa Qureshi, Film Producer Zeba Bakhtiar, Usman Pirzada, Syed Noor, Babra Sharif, Sheema Kirmani and Film Star Shan and Meera in their remarks lauded the efforts of government for organizing a three-day National Artists Convention for formulation of charter of demands to resolve the problems being faced by the art and artists.

Legend Actor Qavi Khan expressed the hope that new National film policy would be implemented for promotion of art and artists of the country.

Film Star Meera congratulated the organizers of three-day National Artists Convention, adding that this initiative would play vital role in the promotion of Pakistan film industry.

Film Producer, Director Syed Noor welcomed the announcement of National Film Policy, saying that it was great movement to work for the revival of film industry.

The film producers and actors also welcomed the co-production of film between Pakistan and China, saying this initiative would play very vital role in promotion of film industry of the country.

Film star Mustafa Qureshi said that most exciting movement in his life to talk about film and its revival. He highly appreciated the government for announcing film policy and co-production of China and Pakistan, adding that through co-production we can learn from each other experience.

The new National Film Policy envisages formally according the status of industry to the film industry; establishment of finance fund and film academy; building of film studios; restoration of the Directorate of Films and Publications and abolition of duty on import of film equipment, film censor fee and sales tax; inclusion of artists in the health scheme and 70% rebate to the foreign film producers on traveling allowance and eatables.

The policy also stipulates that on national days only the Pakistani films would be screened. Film studios will be set up under the public private partnership and the Government will provide land for the project. 80% rebates would also be given as far as the construction of cinemas are concerned.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that after long time National Artists Convention was organized last month, adding that it was the vision of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to provide an opportunity to artists to come up with the suggestions and recommendations for the promotion of art and culture. He thanked all the artists, producers and singers for giving suggestions for the revival of film industry and culture.