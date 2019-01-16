Finance Minister chairs meeting on Pak-Turkey economic framework

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Finance Minister Asad Umar here on Wednesday chaired preliminary meeting of the Committee for formulating the proposed Pak-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework.

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Federal Minister for Privatization Division, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for National Health Services and Minister of State /Chairman BoI, Haroon Sharif were present in the meeting, said in statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here Wednesday.