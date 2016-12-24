FIA’s Strategic Framework on human trafficking, migrant smuggling being finalized

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): The Strategic Framework of Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) on human trafficking and migrant

smuggling has been developed and is under finalization.

The immigration related laws of FIA are being extended to

Torkham Border Crossing Point in order to establish writ of the

Agency to curb illegal trafficking and human smuggling.

Defining steps taken to improve overall performance of FIA,

sources at Interior Division on Saturday said special campaign

against Human Traffickers has been launched as per direction of

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan while Red Book of

Human Traffickers has been prepared and circulated to all concerned.

The sources said FIA (APT) Rules, framed in 1975 were out

dated and inconsistent with contemporary legal requirements in terms

of Agency’s administrative and functional domains. These rules have

been amended and re-framed in 2014, in line with all pressing

requirements.

FIA (Inquiries and Investigations) Rules, 2002 are also being

examined and re-visited to ensure transparency, merit and fairness

in process of investigation by FIA officers while strict monitoring

and vigilance on performance and conduct of FIA officers and

officials has been enforced through establishment of Vigilance

Units, Performance Evaluation Committees and Snap Checking

Committees.

The sources said regular monitoring of progress of the Agency

on high profile cases is being done by Ministry of Interior at

senior level and cash and reward system has been introduced for

the best performers.

The other steps included repatriation of irrelevant officers

from FIA, more than 900 vacancies of FIA have been filled through

National Testing Service (NTS) and Federal Public Service Commission

(FPSC) while process of recruitment against 483 additional vacancies

is underway.

Similarly, for speedy disposal of pending inquiries/cases and

to enhance Agency’s outreach some measures have been taken and these included new FIA Police Station has been established at Mardan and Special Court has been established in Gujranwala.

The sources said posts of Inspector (Legal/BS-16) have been

upgraded to AD (Legal/BS-17), Project of NR3C (National Response

Centre for Cyber Crime) Phase-I has been regularized as well as

project of Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) has also been

regularized.