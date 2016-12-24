FIA’s Strategic Framework on human trafficking, migrant smuggling being finalized

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): The Strategic Framework of Federal
Investigation Agency (FIA) on human trafficking and migrant
smuggling has been developed and is under finalization.
The immigration related laws of FIA are being extended to
Torkham Border Crossing Point in order to establish writ of the
Agency to curb illegal trafficking and human smuggling.
Defining steps taken to improve overall performance of FIA,
sources at Interior Division on Saturday said special campaign
against Human Traffickers has been launched as per direction of
Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan while Red Book of
Human Traffickers has been prepared and circulated to all concerned.
The sources said FIA (APT) Rules, framed in 1975 were out
dated and inconsistent with contemporary legal requirements in terms
of Agency’s administrative and functional domains. These rules have
been amended and re-framed in 2014, in line with all pressing
requirements.
FIA (Inquiries and Investigations) Rules, 2002 are also being
examined and re-visited to ensure transparency, merit and fairness
in process of investigation by FIA officers while strict monitoring
and vigilance on performance and conduct of FIA officers and
officials has been enforced through establishment of Vigilance
Units, Performance Evaluation Committees and Snap Checking
Committees.
The sources said regular monitoring of progress of the Agency
on high profile cases is being done by Ministry of Interior at
senior level and cash and reward system has been introduced for
the best performers.
The other steps included repatriation of irrelevant officers
from FIA, more than 900 vacancies of FIA have been filled through
National Testing Service (NTS) and Federal Public Service Commission
(FPSC) while process of recruitment against 483 additional vacancies
is underway.
Similarly, for speedy disposal of pending inquiries/cases and
to enhance Agency’s outreach some measures have been taken and these included new FIA Police Station has been established at Mardan and Special Court has been established in Gujranwala.
The sources said posts of Inspector (Legal/BS-16) have been
upgraded to AD (Legal/BS-17), Project of NR3C (National Response
Centre for Cyber Crime) Phase-I has been regularized as well as
project of Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) has also been
regularized.
