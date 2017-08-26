FC Balochistan surges IBOs, foils major terrorist activity

RAWALPINDI, Aug 26 (APP): Frontier Corps Balochistan (FC) has surged Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in different parts of Balochistan on confirm reports.

According to an Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) statement issued here on Saturday, during the last four days FC Balochistan conducted intensive IBOs in Summany, Kleri Dhal, Dera Bugti and Dashat areas of the provinces and foiled a major terrorist activity, and saved precious lives.

FC Balochistan also carried out search operations in different parts of Quetta.

In these operations, several suspects were apprehended. Cache of arms and ammunition including explosives, improvised explosive devises (IEDs), grenades, rockets, detonators and communication equipment were recovered from the terrorist hideouts.