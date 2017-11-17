FC Balochistan kills BLF commander during operation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Friday killed one of top eight Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) commanders during exchange of fire with terrorists.

On presence of the terrorists, FC Balochistan conducted an important intelligence based operation near Alandur, Abdul Rehman village, Turbat, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

As soon as the troops cordoned suspected area terrorists opened fire and during exchange of fire terrorist Younas Taukali identified as one of top 8 BLF commanders was killed 20 Km West of Bulada, 25 Km North of incident site from where 15 bodies were recovered.

Terrorist Younas was involved in killing 15 innocent people belonging to Punjab on November 15. He was also involved in laying improvised explosive devices ambushing FC convoys and killing many civilians including killings of Rehmat Ullah Shohaz (founding member of BNM; later surrendered), Akram Hayathuk and Habib Ullah s/o Taher and execution of Ghulam Jan (Lala Nazir cousin) and Saddam .