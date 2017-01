Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali nominated for Indian film fair award

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): Pakistani artists Fawad Khan and Playback Singer, Rahat Fateh Ali have been nominated for Indian film fair awards to be held on January 14 in Indian city of Mumbai.

Sources close to Fawad Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali said that Fawad Khan has been nominated for this award for his excellent performance in film (Kapoor and Sons) while Rahat Fetah Ali has been nominated for singing songs in a melodious voice in film (Sultan).

This Film Fair Award will be the 62nd award in Mumbai, India.