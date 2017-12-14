Father Robert McCulloch appreciates Pakistan’s efforts in interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan Embassy in Italy held a function in connection with Christmas at its premises in which Father Robert McCulloch appreciated Pakistan government’s efforts for promoting interfaith harmony in the society.

The interfaith harmony in Pakistan was a good omen and a positive gesture of co-existence, he said speaking at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Embassy, Italy in connection with Christmas, a message received here Thursday said.

He said that he had visited Pakistan and noted the positive efforts of the Pakistan Government with regard to interfaith harmony and promotion of tolerance in the society, which was an integral part of peaceful co-existence of all religions in one society.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Italy, Nadeem Riaz in his welcome address said, “We in Pakistan strongly believe in interfaith harmony, peaceful co-existence of all religions of the world. We have always celebrated Christmas and New Year. All religions can co-exist,” he asserted.

Referring to war against terrorism and extremism, the ambassador said, “We have successfully overcome the menace of terrorism. All the religions of the world promote peace and discourage extremism,“ he added.

Earlier, a participant of 107th National Management Course under the leadership of Sajid Siddique gave Sindhi Ajrak to Father Robert McCulloch on his arrival at the Pakistan Embassy, Rome.