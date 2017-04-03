Fatemi for political settlement of Afghan conflict

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi Monday said politically negotiated settlement was the best solution to the Afghan conflict.

In a meeting with Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omer Zakhilwal here, he

highlighted serious efforts undertaken by Pakistan for facilitating an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Fatimi also emphasized that terrorism was a common threat that

required cooperation between the two countries for its elimination.

Recalling the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan carried by

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan from the Afghan soil, he stressed the need for effective border management for preventing cross-border movement of terrorists.

Ambassador Zakhilwal thanked Fatimi for constructive exchanges while

calling the need for a meaningful institutional engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan for addressing the common challenges and threats.

Both sides agreed for early implementation of the bilateral

cooperation mechanism recently agreed between the two sides.