Famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris Ludhyanvi remembered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris

Ludhyanvi was remembered on the occasion of his death

anniversary on Tuesday.

He was born on April 11, 1928 and died on September 5, 1992 in

Lahore. Waris Ludhyanvi’s real name was Chaudhary

Mohammad Ismael and he belonged to a Gujjar family from Ludhiana.

He wrote his first song in film Shehri Babu (1953) which was a

super hit song. “Gallan Sun Kay Mahi Day Naal Merian” was a naughty song

and also the first ever super hit song by Zubaida Khanum.Waris

Ludhyanvi got more fame from another all time super hit Punjabi song

from film Mukhra (1958) ” Dilla Thehar Ja, Yaar Da Nazara Lain Day”.

It was the most super hit song ever sung by Munir Hussain and

also composed by Rasheed Attray.

Waris Ludhyanvi wrote many super hit songs but a wedding song

from film Kartar Singh (1959) became folk song with its immense

popularity. It was “Desan Da Raja, Meray Babul Da Pyara”.

He also wrote songs in many other super hit movies like

Mitti Dian Murtaan (1960), Thah (1972),Naukar Vohti da (1974),Sher

Khan (1981) and Qaidi (1986).