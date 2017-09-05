Famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris Ludhyanvi remembered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris
Ludhyanvi was remembered on the occasion of his death
anniversary on Tuesday.
He was born on April 11, 1928 and died on September 5, 1992 in
Lahore. Waris Ludhyanvi’s real name was Chaudhary
Mohammad Ismael and he belonged to a Gujjar family from Ludhiana.
He wrote his first song in film Shehri Babu (1953) which was a
super hit song. “Gallan Sun Kay Mahi Day Naal Merian” was a naughty song
and also the first ever super hit song by Zubaida Khanum.Waris
Ludhyanvi got more fame from another all time super hit Punjabi song
from film Mukhra (1958) ” Dilla Thehar Ja, Yaar Da Nazara Lain Day”.
It was the most super hit song ever sung by Munir Hussain and
also composed by Rasheed Attray.
Waris Ludhyanvi wrote many super hit songs but a wedding song
from film Kartar Singh (1959) became folk song with its immense
popularity. It was “Desan Da Raja, Meray Babul Da Pyara”.
He also wrote songs in many other super hit movies like
Mitti Dian Murtaan (1960), Thah (1972),Naukar Vohti da (1974),Sher
Khan (1981) and Qaidi (1986).
