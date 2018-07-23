EU Chief Observer to visit polling stations in Islamabad on July 25

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):The Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Pakistan, Michael Gahler Member of European Parliament (MEP) here on July 25 will observe voting at polling stations in NA-53 and NA-54.

Election Observation Mission will visit polling station NA-53 at F-6/2 Islamabad Model College

for girls in the morning and polling station NA-54 at G-10/3 Ammar Khan Shaheed Model School for

boys in the afternoon, said a press release here on Monday.

The EU EOM will present its preliminary statement on the elections on July 27.