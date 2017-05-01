Entire nation stands behind PM, opponents’ propaganda on Panama case rejected by masses: Muqam

PESHAWAR May 1 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Provincial President and Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam said here Monday that entire nation stand behind the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as he is the only leader who has the ability to address the existing challenges on external and international fronts besides taking the country into new heights of progress and prosperity.

He said the people of Pakistan had rejected propaganda and agitation politics of PTI and the opponents are now hiding faces from masses as all their prayers regarding disqualification of Prime Minister was totally rejected the Supreme Court.

Engr Amir Muqam was addressing a function here in connection with World International Day attended also by Javed Murtaza Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly cum General Secretary KP PMLN and PMLN MPAs besides office bearers of different districts.

Engir Amir Muqam said negative politics of PTI Chief Imran Khan was rejected by people of Azad Kashmir, GB and Peshawar PK 8 and would face crushing defeat in 2018 polls. He said PTI leadership would face great difficulties to find electables in 2018 polls due to confrontation and Dharna politics of Imran Khan.

On the other hands, he said PMLN has promoted healthy politics and allowed political parties having majority to form their government in Sindh and KP.

He said PMLN could have easily form government in KP with allied parties but it allowed PTI being majority party to form government. He said PMLN has strong roots in masses and will form next government in KP on the basis of performance.

He said judgment of Supreme Court in Panama paper case is very clear and demands of opposition parties regarding resignation of PM was totally unjustified and irrational.

He said serious allegations of corruption were leveled against PTI speaker in KP Assembly but Imran Khan had never asked from him to tender resignation.

He said Nawaz Sharif was an elected Prime Minister and a popular leader and would again from government in Pakistan on the basis of outstanding development record and people welfare service.

Earlier, the leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Fata here Monday expressed full confidence in the leadership of Advisor to the Prime Minister and Provincial President PMLN Engr Amir Muqam and Deputy Speaker National Assembly and General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi and assured them full support.

The PMLN leaders and workers unanimously passed a resolution presented by PMLN Provincial President Ikhtiyar Wali by raising their hands to express full confidence in the leadership of Amir Muqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Another resolution was also passed in which the workers and leaders of PMLN KP and Fata presented rich tributes to the services of former KP PMLN President Pir Sabir Shah, ex General Secretary Rehmat Salam Khattak and their cabinet for the party.

These resolutions were passed in an impressive function held here with Central Senior Vice President Sir Anjam Khan besides attending by all the parliamentarians of PMLN.

In his address, Engr Amir Muqam said strengthening and organizing the party at grassroots level was his mission for which assistance and consultations of all the leadership of the party would be required.

He said all the portfolios in the party would be given strictly on merit and that all the party wings including labour, women, lawyers, MSF and social media should have to work strictly with discipline and would be answerable to the provincial president and general secretary because our mission and leader is the same.

Muqam thanked the leaders and workers of the party for reposing full confidence in him and prayed Allah Almighty to help him in fulfilling on leadership and workers expectations.

Muqam said workers are real asset of the party and they would be held on high esteem and paid tributes to PMLN MPAs for their positive role for promotion of democratic values.

The Deputy Speaker in National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said he had accepted the office of general secretary as challenge and would try hard to fulfill on party expectations. He said we are all united under the leadership of Engr Amir Muqam to further strengthen the party in KP.

He said PMLN Peshawar secretariat would be made strengthen and workers problems would be addressed on priority basis.

The PMLN leaders said International Labour Day reminded us of the matchless sacrifices rendered by the labourers in Chicago and the best tribute to them to work hard in our selected fields to take the country towards new heights of glory.

They said the day also teaches us to work in a dignified, humble and honourable way to earn livelihood, which ultimately leads to ensure well being of respective individuals, societies and development, stability and prosperity of people.

In the wake of technological advancement, the situation demands extra and constant efforts to ensure capacity building of workers and to train them and update their knowledge and skills to better utilize their potential for progress of the nation.

They appealed to both the workers and employers of the country in general and of KP and FATA in particular to join hands; wage afresh and efficient struggle for strengthening and development of their respective institutions and spare no effort in ensuring their role and quality of services compatible with the present day requirements.