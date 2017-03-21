Energy projects to help benefit industrial sector: Masood

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Khan Tuesday said all available resources were being utilized for completing hyrdo power projects which would help benefit industrial sector.

Appreciating Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s special

interest for development of AJK, he, talking to PTV, said federal government had offered support to improve the infrastructure which would bring progress and prosperity for the people of the area.

He said many projects including Neelum-Jhelum, Karoot, Kohala and others would generate sufficient electricity, adding that the power projects would meet the needs of domestic and industrial sectors besides promote tourism.

To a question regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said the Motorway and other projects would also benefit the people of AJK.

Masood Khan said road network and hospital would also be completed in Patan Shair areas.

To another question he said strategy had been evolved with the help of federal government to promote the private sector so that skilled manpower of AJK could avail the job opportunities.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance and Health AJK, Dr Muhammad Najeeb Naqi said Prime Minister Community Development Programme was launched to facilitate the people.

He said all the headquarters hospital situated in AJK would have free services in the emergency department for the people.