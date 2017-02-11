Endeavours increase Railways revenue to Rs. 36581.864 mln in 2015-16

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Pakistan Railways revenues have

increased to Rs. 36581.864 million in year 2015-16 as against Rs.

18069.546 million in year 2012-13, registering a net gain of Rs.

18512.318 million in three years.

The deficit of Pakistan Railways stood at Rs. 30.504 billion

on June 30, 2013 when present government took over. The same has

been brought down to Rs. 26.993 billion on June 30, 2016 i.e. a

reduction of Rs. 3.511 billion over a period of three years.

This is despite the fact that expenditure has risen from Rs.

48.535 billion in 2012-13 to Rs. 63.154 billion during 2015-16.

The increase in expenditure is mainly due to increase in pay,

pension and allowances as a result of budget announcements and

can not be curtailed.

Official sources while highlighting steps taken by present

government to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways on Saturday said

passenger sector earned Rs. 20871. 630 million during year 2015-16

as compared to Rs. 12982.218 million in 2012-13, thus registering a

growth Rs. 7889.412 million in three year.

The freight sector earned Rs. 10585.903 million during year

2015-16 as compared to Rs. 1673.661 million in year 2012-13,

registering a growth of Rs. 8912.242 (532.5 per cent) in three

years.

The sources said Pakistan Railway managed to load 2,43,794

wagons of different commodities during year 2015-2016, registering

an increase of 26.24 percent as compared to wagons in year 2012-13.

The other measures included introduction of competitive

freight rates to diversify traffic from road to rail, preference to

block train loads, FDA based agreement with Maple Leaf Cement

Factory and MOUs with Awan Trading Company and Chishtian Logistics

for transportation of Coal and allocation of dedicated locomotives

in freight pool, improved from 10 locomotives in 2012-13 to 65.

The sources said preference to high rated commodities like

POL, in land coal transportation agreement with M/S Ruy; Shendong

from transportation of 4.2 million tons imported coal from port to

coal Fired Power Plants at Sahiwal and improvement of terminal

facilities to curtail loading and un-loading time were some other

steps taken.

The sources said the Department introduced high capacity/

high speed Hopper Trucks for swift movement/unloading of coal,

introduction of dedicated new high horse power (4000 to 4500

HP) locomotives for freight transportation, upgradation of existing

track on main corridor ( ML-1) is being conducted under

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and established

Freight Transport Company to explore new avenues for future freight

traffic.

In passenger sector, the sources said the Department adopted

measures which included outsourcing of commercial management of four

trains to generate a revenue of Rs. 3.35 billion per annum,

outsourcing of commercial management of Luggage Vans and Brake

Vans with different rains under Public-Private Partnership (PPP),

reduction/rationalization of fares of different trains attracting

more than 5.1 million passengers to travel by train and introduction

of Green line train between Rawalpindi-Karachi via Lahore with extra

facilities and amenities.

The sources said Wi-fi facility is being introduced in

selected trains and at major stations for on-the-go free internet

services for passengers.

The sources said addition of different trains in phases to

facilitate passengers, introduction of e-ticketing in 36 trains,

infrastructure improvement at important Railway stations to provide

passenger facilitation and modern business areas within station

premises besides integrated commercial development, phase-wise

replacement of economy class coaches by air conditioned/standard

coaches, attaching of extra coaches to fetch more revenue on

different occasions and improvement of on-board catering facilities

and hygiene of cleanliness.

The Department also took some other steps to improve

financial health of the Department which included introduction of

different packages: concessions in different classes by different

trains to maximize use of assets, rationalization of fare structure

to make it more competitive with road sector and running of special

trains on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Urs of Lal Qalander

Shahbaz, Urs of Bahauddin Zakaria, Besakhi and Tableeghi Ijtimah

etc.