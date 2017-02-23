Elements upset with Pakistan’s progress, behind recent terror attacks: PM

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said some elements, upset with the progress of Pakistan, were behind the current spate of terror incidents in country and expressed government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism at all costs.

“With our firm resolve, we will defeat those who are not digesting Pakistan’s success on different fronts,” the Prime Minister told reporters, accompanying him on his visit to Turkey.

The Prime Minister said involvement of foreign hand in terrorist activities in Pakistan, could not be denied.

To a question, he agreed that Afghanistan’s soil was being used against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was in favour of stability in Afghanistan, which was also in its own interest.

The Prime Minister urged the nation for not losing the hope with these terror incidents and said, “InshaAllah, we will succeed in fight against this menace.”

He expressed the confidence that the final match of Pakistan Super League and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit would be held in Pakistan as per schedule despite speculations.

He said the government, two and a half years back, had launched strict action against terrorist elements and had achieved desired results to a large extent.

On Operation Radd ul Fasaad, recently launched by Pakistan Army against terrorists, Nawaz Sharif said the decision in this regard was taken, in principle, at a meeting held at the PM House.

He said Pakistan’s enemies were scared of its stable economy, overcoming of power crisis and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said had momentum of Pakistan’s journey of progress continued uninterrupted, the country would have achieved the goals of prosperity.

To a question on relations with India, the Prime Minister said he wanted to have friendly and good neighbourly relations with India.

He said even during his election campaign, his party did not adopt the policy of ‘India bashing’ and ended this negative tradition.

“We [Pakistan and India] should maintain good relations and avoid involving in conspiracies against each other,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was grateful to Turkey for its support on Kashmir issue and also on its stance about Pakistan’s inclusion in Nuclear Suppliers Group.