Electricity generated during last four years had no parallel in history of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):The amount of electricity which was generated during the last four years had no parallel in the history of Pakistan.This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media outside the Accountability Court here Monday.

She added that in 2013, the generation of electricity was 9279 MW and the demand was in the vicinity of 11,799 MW while in December 2017, power generation had increased to 16,477 as against the demand of 14,017 MW.

“On the one hand the pledges made by the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PML (N) to end darkness from the country are being fulfilled, and on the other the person who abused the parliament and the state institutions was even today standing on the container using the same language,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

She said that the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PML (N) had made a pledge with the nation to end darkness which had been fulfilled with the announcement of zero load- shedding in the country.

. She said that when the PML (N) was commissioning the power projects one person was busy in the sit-in; he was attacking the parliament; he was abusing the state institutions and the constitution and was threatening to lock-down Islamabad.

The minister said that the one who ended darkness from the country and checked the burgeoning phenomenon of terrorism was appearing before the court after disqualification adding that he along with his daughter and son-in-law was doing this to ensure the supremacy of law and the constitution. Marriyum said time would prove that the people voted for only those parties which delivered and fulfilled their promises.