Election 2018 fate changer for Pakhtuns: Aftab Sherpao

PESHAWAR, Jul 02 (APP):Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has termed
the Election 2018 a fate changer for the people of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, adding that
after the merger process it is good opportunity for Pakhtums to choose
leadership for themselves.
He said this while
addressing a public meeting in Kalabut distract Swabi. He said that it is high
time for Pakhtun nation to choose wise leadership so as to change their fate.
He clarified that pakhtuns nation will no longer subdue itself to the
exploitation by any force. He said that Pakhtun nation had given numerous
sacrifices.
Aftab Khan also emphasized
on the importance of upgrading the transmission lines in KP in order to provide
a friendly investment climate. He criticized the delay in provision of net hydel profits and
stated that such delays hamper the developmental schemes in the province.
He criticized the PTI
leadership for its lack of vision and false claims saying that it was the great
insult of the vote of the people from whom they get vote on the name of fake
change. He said that claims of building 1,000 schools and 300 small power
houses is more than rubbing salt on the wound of Pakhtuns who vote them but in
previous five years term PTI government left the province in total wreck.
Aftab Sherpao expressed his
firm conviction that Qaumi Watan Party will fight for the rights of Pakhtuns
and will raise voice against exploitation of the people of his province on
every platform. Qaumi Watan Party will emerge as the only representative of
Pakhtuns in the general elections of 2018, he said.