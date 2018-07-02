Election 2018 fate changer for Pakhtuns: Aftab Sherpao

PESHAWAR, Jul 02 (APP):Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has termed

the Election 2018 a fate changer for the people of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, adding that

after the merger process it is good opportunity for Pakhtums to choose

leadership for themselves.

He said this while

addressing a public meeting in Kalabut distract Swabi. He said that it is high

time for Pakhtun nation to choose wise leadership so as to change their fate.

He clarified that pakhtuns nation will no longer subdue itself to the

exploitation by any force. He said that Pakhtun nation had given numerous

sacrifices.

Aftab Khan also emphasized

on the importance of upgrading the transmission lines in KP in order to provide

a friendly investment climate. He criticized the delay in provision of net hydel profits and

stated that such delays hamper the developmental schemes in the province.

He criticized the PTI

leadership for its lack of vision and false claims saying that it was the great

insult of the vote of the people from whom they get vote on the name of fake

change. He said that claims of building 1,000 schools and 300 small power

houses is more than rubbing salt on the wound of Pakhtuns who vote them but in

previous five years term PTI government left the province in total wreck.

Aftab Sherpao expressed his

firm conviction that Qaumi Watan Party will fight for the rights of Pakhtuns

and will raise voice against exploitation of the people of his province on

every platform. Qaumi Watan Party will emerge as the only representative of

Pakhtuns in the general elections of 2018, he said.