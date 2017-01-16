Efforts being made to have any clue on missing persons: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday said all out efforts were being made by the police to get any information about five missing persons.

Informing the latest situation on the matter, the minister apprised the

Upper House of Parliament that the police was in touch with agencies and continuously working on the issue however there was no progress on the matter so far.

He said that Islamabad police have collected mobile phone and camera

records of two missing persons.

He said the Punjab police have also adopted same way that adopted by

Islamabad police to get any information about three missing persons like collecting record of mobile phones and cameras.

He said the police had got eye-witness information from two persons

regarding Salman Haider while another missing person Samar Abbas came from Karachi and was in Islamabad that day.

He added Ramna Police station has registered an FIR on the matter on

basis of place of mobile SMS of Samar Abbas’s mobile from sector G-11/3.