Economic, trade relations between Pakistan, Romania growing: Nicolae GOIA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia has said the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Romania have been growing in previous decades and both the countries were important trading partners.

He was speaking during a conference on “Pakistan-Romania Friendship and Centennial Celebrations of Romania” at Islamabad Club.

The Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) in collaboration with the Embassy of Romania organized the conference. The event was organized to celebrate the 100 years of unity of Romania.

The Ambassador stated that the Centennial was celebrated by Romanians around the world as a symbol of solidarity, hope and triumph against adverse circumstances. Romania and Pakistan had all along enjoyed excellent friendly relations. He informed the gathering that Romania was fastest growing economy in Europe and there was a great potential for improving bilateral trade between two countries.

Both countries have been enjoying historical friendship and traditional cooperation in many fields for the past many years but there was a need to enhance trade volume between booth countries, he said, adding, “Our main priority is to increase and diversify the commercial exchanges between Romania and Pakistan in a balanced manner for exports and imports.”

“Besides the bilateral cooperation through mutual investments, we are also interested to find options of working together on the third markets where, Romania and Pakistan might conjugate their resources and energies in the most constructive way. Romania and Pakistan do have common areas of interest both geographically and thematically. “The areas of common interest are sectors like information technology and communications, civil constructions and infrastructure, agriculture etc.”

Since the EU has granted the GSP Plus Status to Pakistan in 2003, it offers a good opportunity to Pakistan and Romania to improve their bilateral trade relations. In addition, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is also offering new avenues of cooperation.

The conference commenced with the opening remarks by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, (R) President CGSS. He stated that both countries were looking to expand economic cooperation, as well as to enhance their import and export ties.

He said Pakistan and Romania have agreed to expand their bilateral defence cooperation and currently, the two countries have different agreements in defence production and relevant areas. The participation of Romania in the CPEC can also bring Pakistan and Romania close together by creating business and trade opportunities. Romania is exploring the prospects of benefitting from the CPEC project. Pakistan needs to project CPEC by inviting Romanian companies to invest and participate in the CPEC, he added.

Ambassador Abdul Basit extended his felicitations on the occasion of 100 years of unification of Romania and stated that Pakistan took pride in having good relations with this country not only at governmental level but also at people to people level.

He said that Romania supported Pakistan in attaining the GSP plus status for trade concessions at the critical time of 2005 when Pakistan was hit by massive earthquake. “Over the years, we have created great mutual trust and beneficial relations. I would encourage our students to pursue studies in Romania, because it is one country where they would immediately feel at home. Romania has been progressing very well and we can mutually benefit from it including several technical areas where Romania has expertise. We need to make people aware about the potential both countries have.”

During the conference, a documentary about Romania was also shown to the participants. Eminent personalities including diplomats and regional analysts attended the conference.