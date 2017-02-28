ECO to develop into a key regional economic bloc soon: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Tuesday expressed his confidence that the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) would soon develop into a key regional economic
bloc.
“Synergizing our strengths, we can soon change our region’s
destiny. The way forward for us has been laid out in ECO Vision 2025
in the form of pragmatic and tangible organisational targets,” the
prime minister said in his video message released on the occasion of
13th Summit being held on Wednesday (March 1).
He said it was a privilege for Pakistan to host the summit and
extended a very warm welcome to all the guests.
He said the Summit’s theme, `Connectivity for Regional
Prosperity’ represented a collective vision to build ECO into a
community of shared prosperity through greater economic integration
and close people-to-people contact.
The prime minister viewed that the participation of high-level
leadership from all the 10 members of ECO made this summit a significant
milestone. The event also marks the 25th Anniversary of the joining
of ECO by seven new members in 1992, he added.
Nawaz Sharif said the occasion inspired the ECO states to
redouble their efforts to achieve the aims and objectives of the
organisation for the benefit and welfare of all our people.
Surely, he said the Islamabad Declaration, to be adopted at
the summit, would reflect the joint aspirations of the people of the
region.
The prime minister said he had a firm conviction that expanded
connectivity, enhanced trade and deeper economic cooperation would
transform the region into a bastion of progress, prosperity and
peace.
He said the ECO states were the proud custodians of the Silk
Road legacy and inspired by the Silk Road’s spirit of openness,
He assured that Pakistan would be more than happy to provide
ECO states connectivity through its ports.
Nawaz Sharif said the ECO region was endowed with abundant
energy resources, minerals, agriculture, industry and dynamic human
capital. Our common cultural and historical heritage is an even more
valuable asset, he added.
