Duplicate ticket system inaugurated

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP): Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad
Rafique on Monday inaugurated duplicate ticket system-another
milestone to facilitate the railways passengers in the country.
Addressing a simple but impressive ceremony held here at
Railways Headquarters, he said that earlier, the passenger lost
his rail ticket, he would have to purchase the new ticket again
by spending almost full payment but now he would be issued the
ticket only on ten percent deduction.
He has to send his ticket number on 9117 and he will receive
a text message in a while which will be considered his ticket.
The minister said that Double Ticket System was being introduced
to address the growing number of complaints circulating on the
social media. A high level committee was constituted to come up
with suggestions to resolve issue of Pakistan Railways passengers
after watching a journalist’s angry video in which, he criticized
the system and highlighted the issue on social media.
Saad said that Pakistan Railways would become best Railways
of the region, if upcoming governments would work with same spirit.
He said the management was focusing on frieght trains and
upgradation of tracks and the system while no passenger train
was in papers except Kohat-Rawalpindi Railcar.
