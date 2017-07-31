Disqualification of Nawaz Sharif unacceptable: Javed Abbassi

HAVELIAN, July 31(APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed

Abbassi on Monday said the people of Pakistan love former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and has not accepted his disqualification.

He said this while addressing the protest rally of Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) at Havelian city to show solidarity with Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Javed Murtaza Abbassi said Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified on charges

of corruption. He said masses would strongly reply in the forthcoming general elections of 2018 by electing PML-N with a big majority.

Abbassi strongly condemned Imran Khan speech at Islamabad where he used

abusive language against PML-N nominated Prime Minister, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and Prime Minister AJK.

The Deputy Speaker disclosed that soon Nawaz Sharif would visit NA-18

and address the people.

The PML-N Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Oranzeb Nalotha and former PML-N member provincial assembly Ayub Afridi also lead the rally. A large number of angry PML-N workers from all walks of life were present in the protest rally.