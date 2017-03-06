Development of ‘One belt one road’ initiative is upward trajectory for Pakistan: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid has said that development of ‘One Belt One Road’ project is upward trajectory for Pakistan this year.

Talking to China Radio International, he said that China is playing an important role in the economy of the entire world.

While praising China’s Premier’s policies, he said that initiative of the development of one belt one road project has strategic importance.

He said that Pakistan was pleased to hear that China was taking keen interest in the uplift of this project which would further strengthen the China Pak Economic Corridor project and would strengthen the bilateral relations of both countries.