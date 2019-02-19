Deputy Minister of Belarus calls on Mehboob Sultan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):A delegation from the Republic of Belarus led by Dmitry Korchik, Deputy Minister of the Republic of Belarus along with Andrei Ermolovich, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on export of Belarusian tractors and other agricultural machinery to Pakistan and transfer of technology for progressive manufacturing of this machinery in Pakistan.

Pakistan-Belarus bilateral relations have good future prospects in terms of promotion of trade of agro-commodities, export of dairy products, meat and getting benefits from each other’s expertise in agricultural research and development and tractor manufacturing industry.

A MoU between Pakistan and Belarus on Cooperation in the field of agriculture was also signed.