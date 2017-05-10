Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee recommendations released officially

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Ministry of Interior Wednesday issued

recommendations of the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee approved by

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

According to a press release of the ministry, the committee

suggested that there was a need to develop a Code of Conduct for the

Print Media especially when dealing with issues relating to security

of Pakistan.

The committee recommended that the role of daily Dawn/Zafar

Abbas/Cyril Almeida, in the instant case, may be referred to All

Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) with a direction to take

disciplinary action against Daily Dawn/Zafar Abbas/Cyril Almeida,

besides developing a Code of Conduct for publishing stories on

issues of national importance and security by abiding to the basic

journalistic and editorial norms.

“Due to reasons referred to previous sections, the action

already taken by the Federal Government against Senator Pervaiz

Rashid is endorsed,” said the press release.

The committee unanimously agreed that Rao Tehsin Ali had not

displayed the required level of professionalism and has shown

carelessness while dealing with the issue that the committee

recommends that, he being a civil servant, may be proceeded against

under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules 1973.

Due to reasons referred in previous sections, the Committee

recommended removal of Tariq Fatemi from his current portfolio.

“Since action on orders of the Prime Minister has already been

completed by the respective Ministries and Divisions, the issue of

Dawn Leads stands settled,” it added.