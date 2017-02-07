Dar urges media to play role for strengthening democratic norms

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that media, as fourth pillar of the state, carried great significance in promoting national harmony and had important role to play in strengthening democratic norms and values in the country.

The Minister was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) which called on him here, said a press statement issued by the ministry.

The Minister said that government would do its utmost to facilitate the working of media, adding that the government attached due importance to the development of media which served as a bridge between the government and the masses.

He noted the issues conveyed by the visiting delegation and said these would be given detailed consideration by the FBR keeping in line with relevant rules and regulations.

The minister said that effort would be made to address all the genuine issues of media.

Earlier, the PBA delegation comprising Mian Aamir Mahmood (Dunya Media Group), Mir Ibrahim (Geo Television Network) and Doraid Siddiqui (Hum TV), apprised the Minister about certain tax related issues faced by television channels.

There was discussion on streamlining the procedures for payment of dues to television channels and removing bottlenecks at different stages.

Members of the delegation thanked the Minister for sparing time from his busy schedule to give a patient hearing to their tax-related issues.

Secretary, Finance Division, Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to Finance Minister, Tariq Pasha, and senior FBR officials were present on the occasion.