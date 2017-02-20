Dar for coordinated efforts to uproot terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday, while referring to the recent act of terror at Sehwan Sharif, stressed that the federal and provincial governments should work in a well-coordinated fashion to uproot the scourge of militancy.

“Life and property of the people at large must be protected at all costs,” he said while talking to Governor Sindh, Mohammad Zubair who paid a courtesy call on finance minister.

Dar wished Zubair all the best in his endeavours aimed at wellbeing of the province of Sindh and assured him of full support in this regard.

Governor Zubair on this occasion appreciated Finance Minister’s efforts for generating consensus on the issue of military courts.

He agreed that concerted efforts needed to be made to curb acts of terror.

Meanwhile, Governor of KP, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra also separately called on finance minister.

They discussed in detail the FATA reforms as well as measures and activities for development of FATA and rehabilitation of TDPs in the area.

Dar said federal government wished to undertake all possible steps for the wellbeing of the people of FATA and assured governor KP of government’s full support in the matter.