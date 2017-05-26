Dar announces steps for poor masses

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday
said the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif was committed to the welfare of poor masses and had taken
measures, which resulted in decrease in number of those living below
the poverty line.
“In line with our previous actions, the government will impart
technical training to the poor people under the Benazir Income
Support Program (BISP). This programme will benefit 250,000
families,” he told National Assembly while delivering budget speech
for 2017-18.
He said an off-grid power system would be introduced to
provide solar power to the people in remote areas, especially
in Balochistan.
He said mark-up for agricultural loans for land owners having
less than 12.5 acre was being reduced to 9.9 per cent from around
15 per cent.
Under the scheme, he said, two million loans of Rs 50,000 each
would be provided by Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, National Bank of
Pakistan and other banks as the loans volume for agriculture was
being enhanced to Rs 1.001 trillion from Rs 700 billion.
The minister said it had been decided to sell Urea fertilizer
available with NFML at the rate of Rs 1,000 per bag while General
Sales Tax on DAP fertilizer was being reduced to Rs 100 instead of
existing Rs 400.
Urea fertilizer price in the open market would be Rs 1,400 as
the government had proposed Rs 13.8 billion and Rs 11.6 billion
subsidy in terms of DAP and urea fertilizers respectively.
