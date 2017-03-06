Danish-Pakistani Affairs honors high achievers with excellence awards

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): The Danish Pakistani Affairs Council (DPAC) based in Denmark has honored three outstanding young Danes of Pakistani origin with Excellence Awards for their great contributions to the Danish society, marking the important role and contributions being made by the Pakistani community in Denmark.

According to message recieved here from Copenhagan on Monday, the awards were announced at a special award ceremony organized by DPAC in Copenhagen, Denmark and were given in the fields of Career, Education and Sports.

The winners included Assar Qureshi, Commercial Counsellor and Head of the Trade Section at the Embassy of Denmark in Islamabad.

He was awarded with the Career Excellence Award 2017 for his outstanding contributions as the first ever Danish Commercial Counsellor in Pakistan whose efforts paved way for building up strong commercial relations between Denmark and Pakistan.

He was especially applauded for taking a lead in bringing global leading Danish companies to the Pakistani market within the areas of renewable energy, water efficiency, health and agri-business.

The outgoing Pakistani Ambassador to Denmark, Masroor Junejo was also acknowledged and thanked for his services at the event.

Receiving the award, Mr. Qureshi said it was a great honor to be representing Denmark in the country from where his parents originate.

Ms. Naiha Khiljee was awarded with the Education Excellence Award for her outstanding academic results, which included being a topper and enrolled in the Academy for most talented high school students in Denmark.

The Sports Excellence Award 2017 was given to Irtaza Hussain, who for the past 7 years in a row has won several badminton matches held by badminton clubs in Denmark.

He also played for the U-17 Danish National Cricket team.

Anser Manzoor Hussain, President DPAC said that the awards aimed to recognize outstanding Danish youngsters of Pakistani origin to highlight the great contributions being made by the Pakistani diaspora in Denmark thus making them role models for other young people follow.