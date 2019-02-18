Cultural exchanges to bring Pak-Saudi people more closer: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said enhanced cultural exchange programmes would bring the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia more closer.

The minister stated this during a meeting with Saudi Minister for Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Farhan al Saud, who called on him here.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and agreed on increasing mutual cooperation in the field of art and culture between the two countries.

The Information Minister welcomed the historic visit of Saudi Crown Prince and his delegation to Pakistan, which had opened a new chapter of bilateral relationship and new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

He said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were tied in the bonds of fraternity. Both were cradles of multi-faceted cultures and their cooperation in that sector was vital for both the countries. Cultural exchange programmes would bring the two peoples further closer, Fawad added.

The minister said the people of Pakistan had deep interest in the Saudi culture and the increased cooperation in the sector would further boost relations between the two countries.

Besides highlighting the identity of nations, art and culture also worked as a panacea to curb extremism, he said.

Prince Badr said he was highly impressed by the hospitality extended to the royal entourage and the enthusiasm by the Pakistani nation during the Crown Prince’s visit.

He said Saudi Arabia wanted to organize an Islamic art festival in which famous musicians and artists from Pakistan would be invited.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had great opportunities of cooperation in the fields of art and culture.