Cross-Party Parliamentary delegation of KP assembly visits PHC, London

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): A nine-member cross-party parliamentary

delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including minister for industries and minister for religious affairs, visited the Pakistan High Commission London.

The delegation is currently on a visit to Isle of Man and Westminster

organized by the British Council. This is the seventh such visit aimed at getting familiarity with the best practices of the British Parliamentary system, especially, functioning of the Parliamentary Committees, a message received here on Tuesday said.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas, welcomed the

delegation and briefed them on wide ranging Pakistan-UK bilateral relations.

He said that both the countries have historically cordial relations,

further strengthened by the presence of well over 1.2 million Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

The high commissioner underlined that there is great scope for

expanding the trade and economic relations between the two countries after Brexit and in wake of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The high commissioner offered the delegation Mission’s all possible

support for promoting tourism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bringing the investment in the mineral sector of the province.

The delegation was also briefed about High Commission’s calendar of

celebrations for the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan. Besides, they were shown a brief video package of the events held by the Mission so far this year.

The members of the delegation termed their ongoing visit very useful

and a good source of learning and sharing best parliamentary practices. They

expressed their keen interest in working with the High Commission particularly in two areas: tourism promotion, and bringing foreign investment to the province.

They also appreciated High Commission’s efforts to project the true

image of Pakistan abroad through its cultural and public diplomacy.