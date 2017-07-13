CPEC will create over 7 mln jobs in country: Dr Murtaza

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): President, Pakistan Economy Watch Dr

Murtaza Mughal has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer project that would create over 7 million job opportunities in the country.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said it is also an achievement that

foreign investment in Pakistan through CPEC has improved to a great extent.

He said that the government has initiated a number of short and

long term power projects and after completion of all these projects in 2030 almost 30,000MW electricity will be added in national system.

He informed that the economic zones under CPEC would also be

established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

“The international organisations have also been appreciating the

economic policies of the government as a result of which country’s economy is improving day by day. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is also vital for the successful completion of CPEC”, he added.