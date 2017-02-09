CPEC to equally benefit AJK and bring it at par with Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

MIRPUR Feb 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal said Thursday that Azad Jammu &

Kashmir will equally benefit from the gigantic project

of mass socio economic development under CPEC and bring it at

par with Pakistan.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony

of the newly launched FM channel ‘Soutul Quran’ at Azad

Kashmir Radio Mirpur Thursday evening.

Senator Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal, Senior Vice President PML

(N) Punjab and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Chaudhry

Muhammad Saeed, AJK minister for Sports, Youth & Culture,

Director Engineering Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, and

Muhammad Shakeel Station Director also addressed the ceremony.

The ceremony was largely attended by the city elite

including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman Sitara

e Imtiaz, Registrar MUST Engr. Prof. Muhammad Waris Jiraal, ex

Chairman MDA Ch. Muhammad Haneef, President Markazi Anjuman e

Tajraan Raja Khalid Mahmood and Nawaz Rattayal,

lawyers, academicians, journalists and serving and retired

officials and artists of AK Radio Mirpur.

The minister said the upcoming

section of Manshera Muzaffarabad Mirpur / Mangla highway will usher

in a new era of speedy economic progress and prosperity in

Azad Jammu Kashmir under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

since AJK has formally been added in the mega nation wide project.

Appreciating the launching of Sout ul Quran channel in the studios

of AK Radio Mirpur primarily aimed at disseminating teaching the

Holy Quran to its listeners, Ahsan Iqbal said that Radio

Mirpur deserves applause for undertaking the sacred job of

spreading the Quranic education among the masses.

He said that

Holy Quran provides us the complete code of life. He said that

we could achieve success here and hereafter only by

strictly acting upon the teachings of the Holy Quran which,

he added teaches us of loving humanity and pardoning the

opponent.

The Holy Quran, the minister said, is a great gift

for us individually.

The minister said those traveling along the CPEC route

from Khunjerab the gateway to Pakistan from China, would be

blessed with transmissions of ‘Sout ul Quran’ containing the

recitation of the verses of Holy Quraan, enroute their destination

since Sout ul Quran channel was also being launched to almost

all units of Pakistan Broadcasting Corportion in

the country under a broad based program, he added.

Referring to Kashmiris struggle for freedom, the minister

said that Pakistan would deliver the voice of Kashmiris

struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from

Indian subjugation through all possible means including radio.

He said that Azad Kashmir radio stations will be upgraded

with installation of latest equipment in order to make this

medium more affective and forceful for transmitting the voice of

Kashmir to other parts of the world.

He said we want to streamline society in accordance with the

sayings of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad

Iqbal who said teachings of Islam give guidance for humanity in all times.

The Minister said that teachings of Islam need to be

implemented in letter and spirit in collective as well as

individual lives for successes in this world and Day of

Judgment. He recalled Muslims ruled over the entire world when they followed Quran and Sunnah. We need to reestablish our relations with true

teachings of Islam which advocate brotherhood, love and

discourage extremism in all its forms.

Ahsan Iqbal hoped the channel will prove to be the strong

source of spreading the message of Islam not only in Pakistan

but entire world. Ahsan Iqbal said that government has launched a

number of projects in hydel, communication, tourism and

education sectors under CPEC. He said entire Kashmir will benefit

from the projects of CPEC.

Referring to a demand, the minister assured to replace

the existing Medium Wave transmitter with a high powered transmitter.

Earlier Director Engineering Muhammad Khan briefed

the participants about Sout ul Quran Channel and said it will be

listened in the entire country at FM 93.4. He said twenty transmitters for Sout ul Quran channels have been set up in different parts of the country including Mirpur while twenty more transmitters would be set up

by June 2018.

AJK Minister for sports and Mangla Dam Housing Authority

Chaudhary Saeed in his speech thanked the Minister and said

the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif has launched a number of projects in AJK.

He said Prime Minister will visit AJK soon and announce mega projects

in the region.

Station Director AK Radio Mirpur, Muhammad Shakeel

briefed the participants about the programs of Radio in

different languages for highlighting freedom movement and the

Indian state terrorism and human rights abuses in Indian

Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier the minister formally inaugurated the transmission of Sout ul Quran.

The transmission of Sout ul Quran could be listened on FM

93.4 in Mirpur, Bhimber and adjoining areas in the radius of over 50 kilometers.

The Sout ul Quran transmission comprising recitation of the

verses of Holy Quran with Urdu translation will remain on air

from 05.00 a.m to 12.00 (midnight) with the total duration of 11 hours and 45 minutes.