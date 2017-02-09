CPEC to equally benefit AJK and bring it at par with Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

MIRPUR Feb 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal said Thursday that Azad Jammu &
Kashmir will equally benefit from the gigantic project
of mass socio economic development under CPEC and bring it at
par with Pakistan.
He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony
of the newly launched FM channel ‘Soutul Quran’ at Azad
Kashmir Radio Mirpur Thursday evening.
Senator Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal, Senior Vice President PML
(N) Punjab and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Chaudhry
Muhammad Saeed, AJK minister for Sports, Youth & Culture,
Director Engineering Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, and
Muhammad Shakeel Station Director also addressed the ceremony.
The ceremony was largely attended by the city elite
including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman Sitara
e Imtiaz, Registrar MUST Engr. Prof. Muhammad Waris Jiraal, ex
Chairman MDA Ch. Muhammad Haneef, President Markazi Anjuman e
Tajraan Raja Khalid Mahmood and Nawaz Rattayal,
lawyers, academicians, journalists and serving and retired
officials and artists of AK Radio Mirpur.
The minister said the upcoming
section of Manshera Muzaffarabad Mirpur / Mangla highway will usher
in a new era of speedy economic progress and prosperity in
Azad Jammu Kashmir under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
since AJK has formally been added in the mega nation wide project.
Appreciating the launching of Sout ul Quran channel in the studios
of AK Radio Mirpur primarily aimed at disseminating teaching the
Holy Quran to its listeners, Ahsan Iqbal said that Radio
Mirpur deserves applause for undertaking the sacred job of
spreading the Quranic education among the masses.
He said that
Holy Quran provides us the complete code of life. He said that
we could achieve success here and hereafter only by
strictly acting upon the teachings of the Holy Quran which,
he added teaches us of loving humanity and pardoning the
opponent.
The Holy Quran, the minister said, is a great gift
for us individually.
The minister said those traveling along the CPEC route
from Khunjerab the gateway to Pakistan from China, would be
blessed with transmissions of ‘Sout ul Quran’ containing the
recitation of the verses of Holy Quraan, enroute their destination
since Sout ul Quran channel was also being launched to almost
all units of Pakistan Broadcasting Corportion in
the country under a broad based program, he added.
Referring to Kashmiris struggle for freedom, the minister
said that Pakistan would deliver the voice of Kashmiris
struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from
Indian subjugation through all possible means including radio.
He said that Azad Kashmir radio stations will be upgraded
with installation of latest equipment in order to make this
medium more affective and forceful for transmitting the voice of
Kashmir to other parts of the world.
He said we want to streamline society in accordance with the
sayings of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad
Iqbal who said teachings of Islam give guidance for humanity in all times.
The Minister said that teachings of Islam need to be
implemented in letter and spirit in collective as well as
individual lives for successes in this world and Day of
Judgment. He recalled Muslims ruled over the entire world when they followed Quran and Sunnah. We need to reestablish our relations with true
teachings of Islam which advocate brotherhood, love and
discourage extremism in all its forms.
Ahsan Iqbal hoped the channel will prove to be the strong
source of spreading the message of Islam not only in Pakistan
but entire world. Ahsan Iqbal said that government has launched a
number of projects in hydel, communication, tourism and
education sectors under CPEC. He said entire Kashmir will benefit
from the projects of CPEC.
Referring to a demand, the minister assured to replace
the existing Medium Wave transmitter with a high powered transmitter.
Earlier Director Engineering Muhammad Khan briefed
the participants about Sout ul Quran Channel and said it will be
listened in the entire country at FM 93.4. He said twenty transmitters for Sout ul Quran channels have been set up in different parts of the country including Mirpur while twenty more transmitters would be set up
by June 2018.
AJK Minister for sports and Mangla Dam Housing Authority
Chaudhary Saeed in his speech thanked the Minister and said
the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif has launched a number of projects in AJK.
He said Prime Minister will visit AJK soon and announce mega projects
in the region.
Station Director AK Radio Mirpur, Muhammad Shakeel
briefed the participants about the programs of Radio in
different languages for highlighting freedom movement and the
Indian state terrorism and human rights abuses in Indian
Occupied Kashmir.
Earlier the minister formally inaugurated the transmission of Sout ul Quran.
The transmission of Sout ul Quran could be listened on FM
93.4 in Mirpur, Bhimber and adjoining areas in the radius of over 50 kilometers.
The Sout ul Quran transmission comprising recitation of the
verses of Holy Quran with Urdu translation will remain on air
from 05.00 a.m to 12.00 (midnight) with the total duration of 11 hours and 45 minutes.
