CPEC to bring development, economic revolution in country: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Chairman Parliamentary Committee for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that Pakistan is now the hub of economic and trade activities in the region due to CPEC project.

Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad, he said CPEC would bring development and economic revolution in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He pointed out that CPEC was totally beneficial project for Pakistan and it would furnish and open new eras of development and prosperity.

Mushahid Hussain said China is an all-weather friend of Pakistan and is investing billions of dollars through CPEC which is the largest bilateral investment between the two countries.