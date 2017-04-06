CPEC to be great turnaround for Pakistan: Dr. Ajmal Khan

KARACHI, April 6 (APP): The China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) would be a great turnaround for Pakistan and would help

minimize poverty in the country.

This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University,

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

He was speaking at a moot organized by the Institute of

Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, Karachi University, on `Sindh at

the Crossroad of success through CPEC’.

A University official said on Thursday that the session was aimed

at highlighting various aspects of CPEC.

`I believe that preaching alone can never change a country, you

have to change objective conditions as well’ said the Vice Chancellor

in his presiding remarks.

He further mentioned that the education, infrastructure and power

resources must be developed in order to develop a nation.

Moreover, the Vice-Chancellor said, a paradigm shift from feudal

to modern mindset is mandatory to achieve the goal of progress in

economy.

He further added that CPEC will prove to be a great and historic

milestone in the history of Pak-China relations which will not only

bring extensive job opportunities to the locals but also bring

development in the underdeveloped areas of the country especially

Balochistan and Sindh.

Addressing the audience, Fazalullah Qureshi, former Federal

Secretary, talked about the railway and sea routes covered by CPEC and

their influence on the development and improvement of the routes.

He mentioned various power projects and transport infrastructure

projects including ten transport projects out of which only two lie in

Sindh.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, Director General Sindh Board of

Investment, spoke about the per capita GDP being $1400 meanwhile the

market size of Pakistan is 220 million consumers.

`We need to focus on three I’s i.e. Institution, Infrastructure

and investment’ he said.

He also emphasized on vitality of Karachi being the backbone of

financial structure of our country since it has two seaports and is a

gateway to Central Asia, Africa, Europe and China.

Director ISHU and Program coordinator Professor Dr. Bilquees Gul

delivered the vote of thanks speech and said the whole world has its

eye on CPEC and this project will prove to be game changer for not

only Pakistan but the whole region.

Dean faculty of social sciences KU Professor Dr. Muhammad Ahmed

Qadri also spoke on the occasion terming CPEC as the fate changer for

Pakistanis. CPEC has the attention of the whole international

community.