CPEC to be great turnaround for Pakistan: Dr. Ajmal Khan

KARACHI, April 6 (APP): The China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) would be a great turnaround for Pakistan and would help
minimize poverty in the country.
This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University,
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan.
He was speaking at a moot organized by the Institute of
Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, Karachi University, on `Sindh at
the Crossroad of success through CPEC’.
A University official said on Thursday that the session was aimed
at highlighting various aspects of CPEC.
`I believe that preaching alone can never change a country, you
have to change objective conditions as well’ said the Vice Chancellor
in his presiding remarks.
He further mentioned that the education, infrastructure and power
resources must be developed in order to develop a nation.
Moreover, the Vice-Chancellor said, a paradigm shift from feudal
to modern mindset is mandatory to achieve the goal of progress in
economy.
He further added that CPEC will prove to be a great and historic
milestone in the history of Pak-China relations which will not only
bring extensive job opportunities to the locals but also bring
development in the underdeveloped areas of the country especially
Balochistan and Sindh.
Addressing the audience, Fazalullah Qureshi, former Federal
Secretary, talked about the railway and sea routes covered by CPEC and
their influence on the development and improvement of the routes.
He mentioned various power projects and transport infrastructure
projects including ten transport projects out of which only two lie in
Sindh.
Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, Director General Sindh Board of
Investment, spoke about the per capita GDP being $1400 meanwhile the
market size of Pakistan is 220 million consumers.
`We need to focus on three I’s i.e. Institution, Infrastructure
and investment’ he said.
He also emphasized on vitality of Karachi being the backbone of
financial structure of our country since it has two seaports and is a
gateway to Central Asia, Africa, Europe and China.
Director ISHU and Program coordinator Professor Dr. Bilquees Gul
delivered the vote of thanks speech and said the whole world has its
eye on CPEC and this project will prove to be game changer for not
only Pakistan but the whole region.
Dean faculty of social sciences KU Professor Dr. Muhammad Ahmed
Qadri also spoke on the occasion terming CPEC as the fate changer for
Pakistanis. CPEC has the attention of the whole international
community.
